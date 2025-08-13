MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) --

1962 -- Kuwait joined the UN-affiliated radionuclides training center.

1986 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law with respect of aerial photographing.

1990 -- Iraqi occupation forces seized 15 aircraft of Kuwait Airways Corporation and flew them from Kuwait International Airport to Baghdad airport, with Kuwait lodging a theft complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

1990 -- The Kuwaiti Government rejected Iraq's proposals for peace in the Gulf through the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation from all occupied Arab lands. The Kuwaiti Government announced that the Iraqi bid was intended to distract public attention from implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions 660, 661 and 662.

1997 -- Kuwait won gold medal in the Asian trap shooting tournament held in Brunei.

1998 -- The Kuwaiti equestrian team won gold medal in the 11th international military tournament hosted by Lebanon.

2015 -- Personnel of Kuwait's Ministry of Interior detained a three-member terrorist cell and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition, concealed in a farm land in Abdaly district, northern Kuwait.

2016 -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Rashidi won bronze medal in the shooting tournament held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2018 -- Chairperson of the Kuwait Society of the Ideal Family Sheikh Fareeha Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away at 74.

2024 -- Kuwait Government amended some articles of the penal code in order to toughen penalties against people assaulting public servants.

2024 -- Kuwait Government approved draft laws aimed at preserving rights of landlord and tenant, as well as establishment of a chamber in the court of cassation to examine administrative cases. (end) bs