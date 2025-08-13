Dusty, Extremely Hot Conditions Wednesday Showers Expected In Southern Regions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 13 (Petra) -- Wednesday's weather will be dusty across most regions and generally extremely hot, with clouds appearing at various altitudes.Showers are forecast in scattered parts of the Kingdom's southern regions, possibly accompanied by occasional thunder. Winds will be north-easterly to north-westerly, moderate in speed, picking up at times during the evening.In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department warns of the dangers of prolonged direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall, possible flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas in the south and east, and reduced horizontal visibility due to dust sometimes dropping to near zero on external roads.The department urges the public not to leave children inside closed vehicles, even briefly; to avoid leaving fire remnants or cigarette butts in forested areas; to refrain from leaving flammable materials in vehicles; and to drink plenty of fluids, especially water.On Thursday, temperatures will drop slightly, with hot weather persisting over high mountain areas and very hot conditions in the rest of the regions. Medium- and high-altitude clouds will be present, and winds will be north-westerly, moderate in speed, occasionally becoming active.Friday will see a further easing of the heatwave's impact on the Kingdom, with temperatures declining. The weather will be relatively hot in high mountain areas and hot elsewhere, with north-westerly winds, moderate in speed, sometimes becoming active.By Saturday, the heatwave will have fully receded, with temperatures continuing to drop to near their seasonal averages for this time of year. The weather will be relatively hot in most regions, and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be north-westerly, moderate in speed, at times stirring dust in desert areas.Maximum and minimum temperatures for today are forecast as follows: East Amman, 44C and 30C; West Amman, 41C and 28C; northern highlands, 39C and 27C; Sharah highlands, 39C and 26C; Badia regions, 45C and 28C; plains, 43C and 27C; Dead Sea, 46C and 32C; Aqaba, 48C and 33C.