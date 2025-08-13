Bp Shares Data On Production From Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz In 1H2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the first half of 2025, the Shah Deniz field of Azerbaijan produced around 14 billion standard cubic metres of gas and about 2 million tonnes (around 16 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms, Trend reports via bp.

The volume of gas and condensate production from the field remained unchanged from the same period of 2024.

During the first six months, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC), Türkiye (to BOTAS), BTC in multiple locations and to buyers in Europe.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities' production capacity is currently about 77.2 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 28.2 billion standard cubic metres per year.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%), SGC (16.02%), NICO (10.00%) and MVM (5.00%).