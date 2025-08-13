Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Occupiers Plan To Shut Down Mobile Web For More Than Week In Crimea

2025-08-13 12:07:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Yellow Ribbon resistance movement reported the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The announcement was made by the occupation 'Ministry' of Internal Policy, Information, and Communications of Crimea. They say that the service will be shut down for a long time-it has already been down for several days, so we think it will be a week or more,” the activists claimed.

The Russians may also centrally slow down Wi-Fi, as providers are under their control.

Activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement, together with residents of Crimea, are looking for alternative ways to stay connected.

According to Ukrinform, the occupiers are massively cutting off mobile communications and the internet in Crimea.

Photos taken by Ukrinform can be purchased here .

