China Having Second Thoughts On Trump's Nvidia Chip Deal

MENAFN - Asia Times) China has reportedly urged local firms, especially those for government-related purposes, to avoid using Nvidia's H20 chips for weeks due to national security concerns.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Chinese authorities have sent notices to companies over the past few weeks, discouraging them from using the less-advanced semiconductors.

The report stated that Chinese officials are concerned that Nvidia chips may have location-tracking and remote shutdown capabilities. Nvidia has already denied this.

The Financial Times also reported on the same day that Beijing is demanding technology companies explain why they need to order H20 chips, but not Chinese ones.

The Information reported that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered companies, such as ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent, to suspend orders of Nvidia's H20 chips.

According to the report, the government is investigating any potential security risks stemming from H20, while encouraging Chinese companies to purchase chips from local manufacturers, such as Huawei Technologies and Cambricon.

Nvidia told the media in a statement that, as both the US and Chinese governments recognize, the H20 is not a military product or for government infrastructure.

“China has an ample supply of domestic chips to meet its needs. It won't and never has relied on American chips for government operations, just like the US government would not rely on chips from China,” said the company.

'Get addicted to US chips'

On July 15, Nvidia's Chief Executive Jensen Huang said the company would soon resume H20 chip sales in China.

On the same day, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the H20 is only Nvidia's“fourth-best” AI chip, which is slower than the fastest chips American companies use.

He said the US wants to sell the Chinese enough AI chips that their developers“get addicted to the American technology stack.” He said the United States' strategy is to stay one step ahead of what the Chinese can build.