'Age Not A Factor': Indian Legends Back Kohli, Rohit Amid Retirement Speculations Khaleej Times

Amid intense media speculations over the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket, Indian legends Dilip Vengsarkar and Farokh Engineer batted for the two beleaguered superstars.

Having retired from T20 Internationals following the triumphant Twenty20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies last year, Kohli, 36, and Rohit, 38, struggled to make an impact with the bat in the Test series against Australia.

Both decided to quit the five-day game ahead of the England Test series, which India went on to draw 2-2 with a new-look team under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

Now, for the past few days, Indian media has published multiple reports that the selectors may want to give youngsters an opportunity, keeping in mind the next ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027.

Some reports have even claimed that Kohli and Rohit, who led the Indian team to ICC Champions Trophy victory in March this year, could be offered a farewell match during India's ODI series against Australia in October.

But Vengsarkar, under whose tenure as chairman of selectors Kohli made his ODI debut at the age of 19 in 2008, says age can never be a factor when it comes to taking a decision on a player.

“To be honest with you, this answer can only be provided by the current BCCI selection committee, especially the chief selector,” Vengsarkar told the Khaleej Times over the phone from Mumbai.

“I was also the chairman of selectors, and I believe age should never be a factor. What should matter instead is the performance of the players.”

Since January 2023, Kohli, known for his incredible fitness standards, has played 37 ODIs, scoring 1710 runs at an average of 61.07 with seven hundreds.

Rohit has also been almost as prolific during the same period with 1714 runs from 38 matches (average 48.97, three hundreds).

Both batted superbly in the 2023 ODI World Cup, in which India made an astonishing unbeaten run to the final before losing the title-decider to Australia.

“They are both world-class players. Yes, they haven't played cricket since the IPL, but you know in the ODIs, experience will play a very important role,” said Vengsarkar, who also hoped to see the two players in India's domestic one-day matches.

“Playing domestic cricket would keep them match-ready and it would also give a wonderful opportunity to youngsters to play against Kohli and Rohit,” added Vengsarkar, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team.

Engineer, the swashbuckling former wicketkeeper-batter, was surprised to see the media reports speculating about Kohli and Rohit's future.

“I have been reading the same speculations in the media that they are probably not part of India's 2027 World Cup plans. But, you know, if they are willing to continue playing and if they continue to perform for India in matches, then I don't see a reason why they should not be allowed to continue,” Engineer told the Khaleej Times over the phone from Goa.

“Look, Kohli is in great form, he played magnificently in the IPL, he did so well in the Champions Trophy. I would put his name down to strengthen the team (at the next ODI World Cup in 2027).

“And Rohit, if he remains fit, I don't think there should be any problem for him as well. And don't forget, he is a very good slip fielder. And as a batter, if he gets going, he can win games for India.”

Engineer also urged the selectors to think carefully before making decisions, while giving the example of spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who didn't get a single game in India's five-Test series against England.

“I am extremely proud of the boys (Indian team) for having fought back so well to level the series. I would like to congratulate Shubman and our young team for their fighting performances. But I believe we would have won the series with Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI,” Engineer said.

“The English batsmen would have struggled to play him on those turning wickets, especially at Headingley, Edgbaston and Old Trafford!”