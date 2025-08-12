Niagara Cares Grows Its Commitment To Water Quality Through Tree Planting

MENAFN - 3BL) LINCOLN, Neb., August 12, 2025 /3BL/ - Niagara Cares , the charitable division of the country's leading beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling, has announced a new commitment to plant one million trees by 2030 in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation .

Niagara Cares first partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation in 2024 and in less than two years, has already helped plant more than 456,000 trees across the country. Their work has focused on safeguarding clean water supplies for people and wildlife by planting trees in forestlands and watersheds.

Trees play a critical role in reducing erosion, improving the quality of water by filtering pollutants, and boosting water quantities by holding water in the soil.

“Water and trees are two natural resources that are inextricably linked. In order to protect water health, we must protect tree health,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.“Through its dedication to tree planting in forests and watersheds, Niagara Cares has demonstrated a strong commitment to lasting impact. They've been all-in since the beginning of our partnership and our team is proud to continue this important work alongside them as they seek to plant one million trees.”

“We are proud to support our Niagara communities and contribute to efforts that protect the environment and enhance quality of life,” said Ann Canela, director of corporate giving at Niagara Bottling.“Planting trees helps improve water quality, restore natural habitats, and create a greener, healthier future for generations to come. Through our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, we're making meaningful strides toward our five-year goal of planting one million trees across the U.S.”

Niagara Cares's effort to protect and preserve water resources was highlighted in Water Ways , a short documentary produced by Good is Everywhere. Water Ways was recently awarded Best Short Documentary at the Golden State Film Festival.

Niagara Cares tree planting efforts have also supported natural disaster recovery and nurtured landscapes communities in need of trees.

Forested watersheds provide drinking water to more than 150 million people in the United States. Click here to learn more about the powerful relationship between trees and water.

About Niagara Cares

Niagara Cares is the heart of what we do and who we are at Niagara Bottling. For more than 60 years, we have been making a difference for our Team Members, consumers and communities through philanthropic giving, volunteering, water donations and disaster relief. As a family-owned business, we are committed to creating meaningful change for our communities through a spirit of giving back both big and small. For more information, visit niagarawater/niagara-cares.

About Niagara Bottling

Niagara Bottling, LLC has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, Calif., Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading U.S. beverage manufacturer, Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored water, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks and non-dairy milk products. For more information, visit .

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday .

