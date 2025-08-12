Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud

2025-08-12 11:00:26

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce: 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the situation in Gaza, including efforts to expand the distribution of humanitarian assistance, free the hostages, and eliminate Hamas.  The two also discussed regional issues, including Lebanon and Syria.  

