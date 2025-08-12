Secretary Rubio's Call With Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the situation in Gaza, including efforts to expand the distribution of humanitarian assistance, free the hostages, and eliminate Hamas. The two also discussed regional issues, including Lebanon and Syria.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.