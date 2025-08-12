Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth Organization Addresses Norwegian Government
As to the committee, the statement highlighted his visits to Shusha, Khankendi, and Lachin, where he observed the extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts being conducted.
"He drew attention to the fact that the work carried out in those regions, which were destroyed as a result of the long-standing Armenian occupation and subjected to serious ecological terrorism, is a clear example of Azerbaijan's commitment to peace, sustainable development, and regional stability.
The statement called on the Norwegian government and the international community to take these realities into account and to demonstrate a balanced and fair position in discussions and decision-making processes related to Azerbaijan," the committee noted.
