Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth Organization Addresses Norwegian Government

2025-08-12 09:06:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. ​ Ramil Aliyev, founder of the Norwegian Azerbaijani Youth Organization (NAYO), has addressed a statement to the Norwegian government regarding the current situation in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora said, Trend reports.

As to the committee, the statement highlighted his visits to Shusha, Khankendi, and Lachin, where he observed the extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts being conducted.

"He drew attention to the fact that the work carried out in those regions, which were destroyed as a result of the long-standing Armenian occupation and subjected to serious ecological terrorism, is a clear example of Azerbaijan's commitment to peace, sustainable development, and regional stability.

The statement called on the Norwegian government and the international community to take these realities into account and to demonstrate a balanced and fair position in discussions and decision-making processes related to Azerbaijan," the committee noted.

