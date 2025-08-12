Lasting And Just Peace Must Respect Ukraine's Sovereignty - Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated this on social network X , according to Ukrinform.

“The EU welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump's effort for a just & lasting peace in Ukraine,” von der Leyen said.

At the same time, she stressed that this must be a peace“respecting international law, sovereignty & territorial integrity”.

The President of the European Commission stressed that the negotiations require a ceasefire or a reduction in the intensity of military operations, as previously stated in a joint statement by EU leaders, which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decided not to join.

“The EU will continue to support Ukraine's right to decide its own future,” von der Leyen concluded.

In turn, European Council President António Costa stressed on social media the importance of protecting the interests of both Ukraine and Europe:“We stand with the Ukrainian people, united for a diplomatic solution that protects Ukraine's & Europe's vital security interests”.

Ukrinform reported that the EU leaders' statement, which was not joined by the Hungarian leadership, emphasizes that the Ukrainian people must have the freedom to determine their own future. Substantive negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or a de-escalation of military actions, the EU leaders stress.

On Monday, after an online meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, said that there should be no "concessions" to Russia until the Kremlin agrees to a ceasefire.

American expert Edward Veron believes that the expected meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is somewhat reminiscent of the infamous Munich Agreement in 1938, where the fate of Czechoslovakia was effectively decided behind the backs of the country's leadership.

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to meet with Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war for the legalization of the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory.

According to NBC News, the White House is considering inviting the President of Ukraine to Alaska on August 15.