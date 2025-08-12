Yemen's Houthis Claim Drone Attacks On Four Israeli Cities

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, Aug 13 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis, said last night that, it launched four drone attacks targeting the Israeli cities of Haifa, Negev, Eilat, and Be'er Sheva, earlier in the day.

Using six drones, the attacks“successfully achieved their objectives,” the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Sarea said, the attacks were carried out in response to Israel's“implementation of its plan to eliminate the Palestinian cause, through genocide, starvation, and displacement.”

He also vowed continued attacks against Israel, until“aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and the blockade is lifted.”

As always, there were no immediate comments from the Israeli regime, regarding the attacks.

Houthi forces have fired dozens of missiles and drones towards Israel, since the start of the war in Gaza in Oct, 2023, citing solidarity with the Palestinians. In response, Israel carried out a series of strikes on ports and other infrastructure in Yemen.– NNN-SABA