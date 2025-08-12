Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
National Guard Takes Control Of Washington DC As Trump Tightens Grip On Law Enforcement

2025-08-12 09:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after declaring a "criminal emergency" in the Washingron, US President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops and took command of US national capital.

About 800 National Guard members began arriving in the city on Tuesday after the White House ordered federal forces to take over the city's police department

The law allows Trump to take over the D.C. police for up to 30 days, though White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested it could last longer as authorities later“reevaluate and reassess."

Extending federal control past that time would require Congressional approval, something likely tough to achieve in the face of Democratic resistance.

About 850 officers and agents fanned out across Washington on Monday and arrested 23 people overnight, Leavitt said. The charges, she said, included homicide, drunk driving, gun and drug crimes and subway fare evasion.

(More details to follow...)

