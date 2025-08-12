Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Hails Pakistan's 'Success Against Terror', Condemns Loss Of Lives In 'Barbaric' Attacks

2025-08-12 08:07:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The United States has praised Pakistan role in curbing terrorist groups both regionally and globally. Washington also conveyed condolences over the lives lost in recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

On Tuesday, both countries issued a joint statement after the Pakistan-US Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in Islamabad.

The joint statement said, "The United States applauded Pakistan's continued successes to contain terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world."

"Furthermore, the United States expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar," it added.

