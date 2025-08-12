49 More Palestinians Murdered In Brutal Israeli Attacks Across Gaza Total Death Toll: 61,709

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Aug 13 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 49 more Palestinians were murdered, in brutal Zionist Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip yesterday, said the civil defence in Gaza.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza's civil defence said, 32 Palestinian people were murdered, as a result of intensive Israeli airstrikes on the Zeitoun neighbourhood, south of Gaza City.

Basal said that, the Barbaric Israeli army destroyed dozens of inhabited homes, without prior warning, in a“systematic” bombing campaign, targeting civilians in the neighbourhood.

The spokesperson added that, civil defence crews are now recovering the bodies of the dead, under difficult security conditions, resulting from the murderous Israeli targeting of the neighbourhood which is densely populated with civilians, made up mostly of women and children.

In Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, five were murdered, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a civilian tent, in the Al-Mawasi area, west of the city, according to Basal.

He said that, three other Palestinians were murdered, when Israeli aircraft targeted a gathering of Palestinians in the Sabra neighbourhood, in southern Gaza City, while four others were also murdered, in another airstrike on an apartment, in the Al-Sahaba area in the same city.

Basal indicated that, five other Palestinian people were murdered, by the Barbaric Israeli army, near the U.S.-backed aid distribution centres, in the centre and south of the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist Israel Defence Forces (IDF), said in a statement yesterday that, the IDF troops continue operational activity against the“terrorist organisations” throughout the Gaza Strip.

“In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops operating in western Khan Yunis struck and dismantled a structure, from which 'mortars were launched towards IDF troops' operating in the area,” it said.

“In the northern and central Gaza Strip, IDF troops are eliminating 'terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure' in the area,” it added.

These developments come, as the coastal enclave is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, that has intensified since March, when Israeli authorities closed all crossings into the Strip.

Gaza-based health authorities said yesterday that, hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded five deaths due to starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, including two children. This brings the death toll of starvation and malnutrition since Oct, 2023, to 227, including 103 children.

On March 18, the Barbaric Israeli regime, resumed its military operations in the enclave. At least 10,078 Palestinians had been murdered and 42,047 others injured, since the Zionist Israel renewed its intensive strikes, bringing the total death toll since Oct, 2023, to 61,709, including thousands of children, and injuries to 154,088, Gaza-based health authorities said, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA