Since Start Of Year, 117 Children Evacuated From Occupied Kherson Region


2025-08-12 08:03:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced at a briefing by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Alexander Prokudin.

"Since the beginning of this year, 117 children have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine. A total of 520 young Ukrainians have already been returned," Prokudin said.

He recalled that a 13-year-old girl who had been living with her mother under occupation since the first weeks of the full-scale war had recently been returned.

Read also: Rescuers save 14-year-old girl the occupiers planned to send to Russian orphanage

As reported by Ukrinform, as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another Ukrainian girl who had spent three years in the territory temporarily occupied by Russian invaders was returned to Ukraine.

