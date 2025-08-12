Global Wellness Tourism Market Expanding To Reach USD 954.11 Billion By 2030 APAC Witnessing Fastest Growth Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



Global Wellness Tourism Market Research Report by Arizton

According to Arizton latest research report, the global wellness tourism market growing at a CAGR of 9.90% during 2024-2030.

Market Size (2030): USD 954.11 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 1,680.97 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 9.90%

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASEYEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

LARGEST REGION (2024): North America

FASTEST-GROWING REGION: APAC

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Service Offerings, Travel Purpose, Travel Type, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Growth of Nature-Based and Eco-Wellness Travel Driving Wellness Tourism Market

The wellness tourism market is shifting toward nature-based, regenerative models, unlocking new revenue streams aligned with sustainability. Travelers increasingly favor immersive experiences in forests, coastal, and culturally rich settings that blend wellness with eco-conscious values. This drives growth in eco-wellness retreats, forest therapy, and regenerative resorts utilizing local resources and low-impact design.

Governments and developers are advancing“green and blue” initiatives, incorporating therapeutic gardens, wellness trails, and sustainable accommodations, to foster long-term, health-focused tourism growth. These strategies support mental well-being while enabling regions to differentiate through health-led destination branding.

Rising Demand for Personalized and Holistic Wellness Solutions in Global Tourism

Wellness tourism is shifting toward comprehensive, personalized health journeys that address physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Travelers are prioritizing stress management, longevity, and preventive health, resulting in growing demand for tailored wellness programs beyond traditional spa services. Offerings now increasingly include mental health therapies, customized dietary regimens, and integrated fitness solutions, often intersecting with medical tourism. This evolution encourages service providers to diversify their portfolios, enhance professional expertise, and design adaptable wellness experiences to meet diverse consumer needs.

Integration of AI and Wearable Technology Transforming Wellness Tourism Experiences

Technology is revolutionizing wellness tourism by enhancing personalization, accessibility, and data-driven experiences. AI-powered platforms and virtual wellness sessions offer seamless, tailored services, while wearable devices and apps enable real-time health monitoring of metrics like heart rate, sleep, and activity, promoting lasting wellness habits.

Digital health innovations, telemedicine, and smart wearables are empowering travelers with greater control and deeper personalization. Emerging technologies such as AI, virtual reality, red-light therapy, and photo-biomodulation are shaping next-gen recovery solutions. A key trend is diagnostic wellness tourism, combining advanced assessments, genetic testing, metabolic analysis, DNA mapping, with traditional therapies, delivering more insightful and impactful wellness journeys.

Key Market Developments in Wellness Tourism by Leading Hospitality Brands

Marriott reinforces its leadership in large-scale holistic wellness with the upcoming 52-hectare wellness destination under the Autograph Collection in the Philippines, slated for launch in Q3 2025. This flagship project underscores Marriott's strategic focus on expansive, immersive wellness resorts.

Hilton is expanding its wellness portfolio through strategic partnerships such as AutoCamp, while targeting multi-generational travelers with offerings that include connected rooms and youth-focused programs. These initiatives blend active and restorative travel experiences to engage a broader audience.

Hyatt is advancing sustainability and cultural immersion through its eco-friendly wellness retreats. The brand is also pioneering technology-driven wellness solutions, investing in AI-powered personalized treatments and touchless therapies designed to meet the expectations of privacy-conscious and tech-savvy consumers.

APAC Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Wellness Tourism Market with a CAGR of 13.32%

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing wellness tourism market, driven by rising health awareness, the lasting impact of COVID-19, and increasing stress from fast-paced lifestyles. APAC's unique appeal lies in its rich cultural heritage, featuring ancient healing traditions like Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Thai massage, alongside spiritual practices such as meditation and mindfulness.

Governments are actively promoting wellness tourism as a key economic driver, launching wellness platforms and offering incentives to attract investments. Hospitality providers are responding by developing personalized wellness programs that integrate spa treatments, fitness, healthy cuisine, and mental wellness services. Nature-based activities like hiking, forest bathing, and eco-tours are also gaining popularity, meeting the growing demand for sustainable, immersive experiences.

Download the full report for strategic insights, segment forecasts, and growth opportunities:

Key Vendors

Accor S.A.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Marriott International

Radisson Hotel Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion

Aman Group S.a.r.l.

Ananda In The Himalayas

Aro Hā

Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary

Blue Lagoon Iceland

Brenner's Park-Hotel & Spa

Canyon Ranch

Chiva-Som

Clinique La Prairie

COMO Shambhala

Euphoria Retreat (Greece)

Gaia Retreat & Spa (Australia)

Golden Door

Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary (Thailand)

Lake Austin Spa Resort (Texas, USA)

Lanserhof Group (Germany)

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mekosha Ayurveda Spasuites Retreats

Niraamaya Wellness Retreats

Omni Hotels & Resorts

Palazzo Fiuggi (Italy)

Preidlhof Luxury Dolce Vita Resort (Italy)

Rancho La Puerta

Red Carnation Hotels

Red Mountain Resort

Rosewood Hotels and Resorts

Santani Wellness Resort (Sri Lanka)

SHA Wellness Clinic

Soneva Resorts (Maldives & Thailand)

Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort (Thailand)

The Asclepius Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

The Body Holiday (Saint Lucia)

The Ranch Malibu

Vana Retreats (India)

Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa (Portugal)

Wellness Retreats Thailand

Y01 Health Resort (New York, USA)

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Service Offerings

Lodging

Food & Beverage

Wellness Activities

In-country Travel

Shopping

Other Services (Including Concierge, Telecommunications, Travel Agent Services, Insurance, Etc.)

Travel Purpose

Secondary Wellness Traveler

Primary Wellness Traveler

Travel Type

Domestic

International

Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Swtizerland

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

UAE

Saudi Arabia

