Sri Lanka To Recruit 62,000 Public Servants To Fill Essential Vacancies


2025-08-12 07:14:04
Colombo: Sri Lanka's cabinet of ministers has approved the recruitment of nearly 62,000 people to the public service, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on Tuesday.

Addressing the National Youth Conference, the president said new personnel will be appointed to fill essential vacancies across the public sector.
The government has instructed relevant institutions to complete the recruitments as soon as possible, he said.

