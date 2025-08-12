Russia, US Top Diplomats Discuss Preparations For Upcoming Putin-Trump Meeting
Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call on Tuesday with his US counterpart Marco Rubio, during which they discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump, scheduled to take place in Alaska next Friday.
According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the success of the meeting between the two presidents.Read Also
-
Russia launches surprise offensive in Eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit
Gold slips as investors focus on US-Russia talks on Ukraine
The Kremlin and the White House had previously announced that the Russian and US presidents would meet in Alaska on August 15.
