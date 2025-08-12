Qatar To Participate In International Olympiad On Astronomy And Astrophysics In India
Doha: The State of Qatar will participate in the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2025, hosted by the Republic of India.
Qatar's participation, along with a select group of students from around the world, reflects commitment to nurturing talent and strengthening its scientific presence on the international stage.
This participation comes in collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Qatar Calendar House.
Five outstanding school students in physics and other science subjects were selected and prepared through intensive training programs in astronomy and physics, led by specialized trainers and experts.
The Astronomy Olympiad is an important global forum for exchanging experiences and knowledge, and an opportunity for students to hone their scientific skills, broaden their horizons, and learn about the experiences of their peers from different countries, thus enhancing their passion for research and discovery.
