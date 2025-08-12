MENAFN - GetNews)



"Shoulder dystocia cases require precision in understanding what happened in seconds or minutes,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We align delivery documentation with newborn assessments so families can see where the critical moments occurred."

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Shoulder Dystocia Lawyer in Miami for 2025, recognized for its work representing parents whose newborns suffered injuries due to delays or errors during delivery.

The firm is known for translating complex delivery room notes into plain, actionable steps parents can understand. Its resources explain how to identify shoulder dystocia risk factors, evaluate the documentation of maneuvers, and spot early signs of nerve injury in the newborn period.

Case Results and Compensation in Shoulder Dystocia Lawsuits

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has achieved substantial results in shoulder dystocia and brachial plexus injury cases. Publicly reported examples include:



$4.5 million – permanent Erb's palsy from excessive traction during delivery

$3.2 million – delayed maneuver execution resulting in nerve injury $1.8 million – shoulder dystocia-related fractures and partial disability

Compensation in these cases often covers lifetime therapy, surgeries, adaptive devices, loss of earning potential, and pain and suffering.

Timelines for Shoulder Dystocia Birth Injury Cases

Typical case process in Florida:



6–8 months – medical record gathering, obstetrics expert review, and timeline creation

90 days – presuit notice period 18–30 months – litigation, depositions, mediation, and potential trial

Complex cases involving multiple providers or disputes over delivery maneuvers may take longer.

Average Settlement Ranges for Shoulder Dystocia Cases

Public Florida settlements for shoulder dystocia injuries generally range from $1.5 million to over $5 million , depending on the severity of nerve damage, permanency of the injury, and required future care.

Standard of Care in Shoulder Dystocia Management

Obstetric teams are expected to:



Identify prenatal and labor-related risk factors for shoulder dystocia

Execute recommended maneuvers promptly and correctly

Avoid excessive traction that can cause nerve or bone injury

Document the sequence and timing of each maneuver

Perform thorough newborn exams to detect early signs of injury Refer for therapy or specialist care immediately when indicated

The firm's investigations map every action - or missed action - against these standards.

Cost to Clients

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles shoulder dystocia cases on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless there is a recovery. All costs, including expert obstetrician reviews and pediatric neurology evaluations, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Miami, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents mothers, babies, and families statewide in shoulder dystocia, birth injury, and other medical negligence cases. The firm works with top obstetric and pediatric experts to secure justice and lifelong resources for injured children.