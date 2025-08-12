Top Shoulder Dystocia Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Listed #1
"Shoulder dystocia cases require precision in understanding what happened in seconds or minutes,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We align delivery documentation with newborn assessments so families can see where the critical moments occurred."
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Shoulder Dystocia Lawyer in Miami for 2025, recognized for its work representing parents whose newborns suffered injuries due to delays or errors during delivery.
The firm is known for translating complex delivery room notes into plain, actionable steps parents can understand. Its resources explain how to identify shoulder dystocia risk factors, evaluate the documentation of maneuvers, and spot early signs of nerve injury in the newborn period.
Case Results and Compensation in Shoulder Dystocia Lawsuits
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has achieved substantial results in shoulder dystocia and brachial plexus injury cases. Publicly reported examples include:
$4.5 million – permanent Erb's palsy from excessive traction during delivery
$3.2 million – delayed maneuver execution resulting in nerve injury
$1.8 million – shoulder dystocia-related fractures and partial disability
Compensation in these cases often covers lifetime therapy, surgeries, adaptive devices, loss of earning potential, and pain and suffering.
Timelines for Shoulder Dystocia Birth Injury Cases
Typical case process in Florida:
6–8 months – medical record gathering, obstetrics expert review, and timeline creation
90 days – presuit notice period
18–30 months – litigation, depositions, mediation, and potential trial
Complex cases involving multiple providers or disputes over delivery maneuvers may take longer.
Average Settlement Ranges for Shoulder Dystocia Cases
Public Florida settlements for shoulder dystocia injuries generally range from $1.5 million to over $5 million , depending on the severity of nerve damage, permanency of the injury, and required future care.
Standard of Care in Shoulder Dystocia Management
Obstetric teams are expected to:
Identify prenatal and labor-related risk factors for shoulder dystocia
Execute recommended maneuvers promptly and correctly
Avoid excessive traction that can cause nerve or bone injury
Document the sequence and timing of each maneuver
Perform thorough newborn exams to detect early signs of injury
Refer for therapy or specialist care immediately when indicated
The firm's investigations map every action - or missed action - against these standards.
Cost to Clients
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles shoulder dystocia cases on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless there is a recovery. All costs, including expert obstetrician reviews and pediatric neurology evaluations, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.
About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers
Based in Miami, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents mothers, babies, and families statewide in shoulder dystocia, birth injury, and other medical negligence cases. The firm works with top obstetric and pediatric experts to secure justice and lifelong resources for injured children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- What Opportunities Lie Ahead For The Latin America Digital Banking Market By 2033?
- Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 100.31 Billion, CAGR Of 21.92% By 2033.
- Industrial PC Market Trends 20252033: AI Acceleration, Cybersecurity, And Smart Factory Expansion
- Soft Skills Training Institute Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Skin Care Products Market 20252033: AI-Powered Personalization, Clean Beauty, And Global Growth Trends
- How Will Australia Medtech Market Size, Share & Demand Evolve By 2033?
CommentsNo comment