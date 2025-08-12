Leading Valuation Expert CA Viswanathan Warns: 90% Of Startups Fail Due To Critical Valuation Missteps That Founders Overlook

MENAFN - GetNews) Certified Fraud Examiner and Registered Valuer Reveals How Improper Compensation Structures and Valuation Errors Lead to Startup Collapse

NEW DELHI, INDIA - As startup failures reach unprecedented levels with a 58% surge in Q2 2024 alone, CA Viswanathan , FCA, ACS, a Registered Valuer (Securities & Financial Assets) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) from the USA, highlights a critical yet overlooked factor in startup mortality: founders' failure to properly value their companies and structure appropriate compensation packages. With over two decades of experience in business valuation and fraud examination, Viswanathan has identified alarming patterns that contribute to the staggering 90% startup failure rate within five years.

Drawing from his extensive experience as a Registered Valuer certified by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and his international certification as a Certified Fraud Examiner from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), USA, Viswanathan brings a unique perspective to startup valuation challenges. His dual expertise in both valuation methodologies and fraud detection provides founders with critical insights often missed by traditional advisors. As both a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) and Associate Company Secretary (ACS), he combines deep financial acumen with corporate governance expertise essential for sustainable startup growth.

Five Critical Statistics Revealing How Founders Undervalue Compensation and Valuation

Recent industry data reveals troubling trends that Viswanathan attributes to fundamental valuatio 82% of startups fail due to cash flow problems, with poor cash flow management being a critical issue. Viswanathan notes that improper valuation directly impacts cash flow projections, leading founders to make fatal compensation decisions.

Self-reported valuations show a 12.5x discrepancy between consistent and inconsistent startups, with inconsistent startups claiming $10 million valuations while consistent ones report $800,000 at similar stages. This massive gap demonstrates widespread valuation inflation that misleads investors and founders alike.

42% of startups fail due to lack of market need, yet founders continue to base valuations on flawed market assumptions. Poor marketing contributes to 14% of startup failures, often stemming from overvaluation that creates unrealistic growth expectations.

"The disconnect between founder compensation and company valuation represents a fundamental misunderstanding of business economics," states Viswanathan. "When founders arbitrarily slash their salaries or operate without proper valuation frameworks, they're essentially flying blind. My role as a Registered Valuer has shown me countless cases where improper initial valuations cascade into compensation crises, talent retention problems, and ultimately, business failure."

The Valuation-Compensation Death Spiral

Viswanathan's analysis reveals a pattern he calls the "valuation-compensation death spiral." When startups overvalue themselves early, they create unsustainable burn rates and compensation structures. This forces dramatic corrections later, including founder salary cuts that signal distress to investors and employees.

"As a Certified Fraud Examiner, I've investigated numerous cases where valuation manipulation led to startup collapse," Viswanathan explains. "The red flags are always there: inconsistent founder compensation, dramatic valuation swings, and cash flow projections that don't align with market reality. These aren't just financial metrics – they're symptoms of deeper valuation pathology."

The data supports his concerns. Two-thirds of startups never deliver a positive return for a single quarter, and venture-backed startups actually fail at higher rates than traditional businesses. This paradox often stems from inflated valuations that create impossible performance expectations.

A Call for Valuation Discipline

With his unique combination of qualifications – Fellow Chartered Accountant, Associate Company Secretary, Registered Valuer, and Certified Fraud Examiner – Viswanathan advocates for a new approach to startup valuation that prioritizes sustainability over growth at all costs, he has launched a website varegisteredvaluers

"Proper valuation isn't about maximizing paper wealth; it's about creating sustainable businesses," he emphasizes. "When founders understand true valuation principles, they make better decisions about compensation, equity dilution, and growth strategies. This is particularly critical given that only 2.5% of early-stage startups achieve meaningful scale."

Viswanathan's valuation framework, developed through years of experience with both successful exits and startup failures, emphasizes three core principles:

Reality-based valuations grounded in actual market comparables and achievable metrics

Sustainable compensation structures that balance founder needs with company runway

Regular valuation audits to catch discrepancies before they become fatal

The International Perspective

As a CFE certified by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (USA), Viswanathan brings global best practices to the Indian startup ecosystem. His international certification provides insights into valuation fraud patterns that transcend borders, helping founders avoid common pitfalls that plague startups worldwide.

"The startup failure rate is remarkably consistent globally," notes Viswanathan. "Whether in Silicon Valley or Mumbai, the same valuation mistakes destroy companies. My CFE training helps identify these patterns early, potentially saving founders from joining the 90% failure statistic."

About CA Viswanathan

CA Viswanathan, FCA, ACS, is a distinguished financial expert with multiple professional certifications including:



Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Associate Company Secretary (ACS) from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Registered Valuer (Securities & Financial Assets) certified by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, USA

With over two decades of experience in business valuation, financial forensics, and corporate governance, Viswanathan has advised numerous startups, established corporations, and investment firms on complex valuation matters. His unique combination of Indian regulatory expertise and international fraud examination certification positions him as a leading authority on startup valuation integrity.