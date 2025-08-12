Mag 7 Crypto Stocks: PNPNF SPTY SIGL ELEM.C ESAUF Power Plays More Stocks Inside

A powerful wave of innovation is sweeping across the blockchain, AI, cybersecurity, crypto, and gold markets-positioning a diverse lineup of companies for potential breakout moves in the second half of 2025.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID: CBLO) – Strengthened its position as one of the largest institutional holders of DOG Coin (DOG) , now holding 207,435,624 tokens after acquiring an additional 6,761,718 DOG at $0.002929 per token on Kraken Exchange. This solidifies CBLO's influence in the meme-crypto market with institutional-scale holdings.

Specificity Inc. (OTCQB: SPTY) – A leader in AI-driven digital marketing solutions, SPTY is positioning itself as one of the most dynamic marketing channels for cryptocurrency and blockchain brands. The move to Web 3.0 brings major structural technology challenges for brand marketing due to the consumer autonomy it delivers. Specificity's proprietary tech stack is built to target beyond Web 2.0 and into Web 3.0 with its advanced audience ID technologies-making it perhaps the only adtech company already prepared for the coming market shift . Two Hands Corporation (OTC: TWOH | CSE: TWOH.X) – Officially launched its Digital Asset Treasury and Trading Desk , entering the cryptocurrency, DeFi, and AI markets to diversify revenue and capture emerging digital asset opportunities.

Signal Advance Inc. (OTCID: SIGL) – Disrupting cybersecurity with its Analog Guard® encryption platform , a patented hardware-level security solution immune to remote hacking and interception. With expanding IP protections, SIGL is targeting cryptocurrency blockchains, defense, IoT, and infrastructure-offering next-gen signal security.

Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (OTCID: BULT) – The only U.S. company with foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs, BULT has partnered with Tangem , a pioneer in secure hardware wallets, to deliver crypto trading and exclusive services to Tangem users-enhancing accessibility and security for digital assets.

AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) – Announced its corporate progress and strategic roadmap for agentic AI integration in the last half of 2025, aiming to deploy autonomous AI systems across multiple industries.

Gold Investors on Alert – Following President Trump's “No Tariffs on Gold” declaration, three Canadian miners dual-listed in the U.S. are in sharp focus: Power Metallic Inc. (OTCQB: PNPNF | TSX.V: PNPN) , Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | OTCQB: ELMGF) , and ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF) -all positioned for immediate investor interest.

As the second half of 2025 unfolds, these companies are converging at the intersection of technological disruption, market demand, and strategic positioning. From CBLO's institutional crypto holdings and Specificity's Web 3.0 marketing edge, to AIBotics' agentic AI roadmap, SIGL's next-gen cybersecurity, TWOH's DeFi expansion, BULT's Bitcoin ATM dominance, and the gold sector's tariff-free boost-each is tapping into powerful macro trends with the potential to reshape their industries. Investors, innovators, and market watchers alike will be keeping a close eye on this lineup as they push toward what could be breakout performances in the months ahead.

