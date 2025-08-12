Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 70+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ Fallopian tube cancer companies and 70+ pipeline drugs in Fallopian Tube Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Fallopian Tube Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. Fallopian tube cancer pipeline report also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Corcept Therapeutics announced a Phase 2, single-arm, open-label study to evaluate efficacy and safety of intermittent dosing of relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel and bevacizumab in patients with ovarian cancer.

In August 2025, AbbVie conducted a study is to assess the safety and efficacy of for Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in participants with platinum-resistant advanced high-grade epithelial ovarian, primary peritoneal, or fallopian tube cancer (platinum-resistant ovarian cancer) (PROC) whose tumors express a high level of folate receptor alpha (FRα).

In August 2025, Imunon conducted a phase 3 study evaluating the Safety & Efficacy of IP IMNN-001 Administered in Combination w/ Standard Neoadjuvant & Adjuvant Chemotherapy in Newly Diagnosed Patients w/ Advanced EOC, Fallopian Tube or Primary Peritoneal Cancer.

In August 2025, Daiichi Sankyo conducted a study will focus on R-DXd in participants with platinum-resistant, high-grade ovarian, primary peritoneal, or fallopian tube cancer. R-DXd is an antibody-drug conjugate that specifically binds to CDH6, which is overexpressed in tumor cells. The Phase 2 dose-optimization part of the study (Part A) intends to define the recommended dose based on safety and efficacy, while the Phase 3 (Part B) part of the study will compare R-DXd with Investigator's choice of chemotherapy and further evaluate efficacy.

DelveInsight's Fallopian Tube Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 70+ pipeline therapies for Fallopian Tube Cancer treatment.

The leading Fallopian Tube Cancer Companies such as ImmunoGen, Janssen Research & Development, OncXerna Therapeutics, Merck & Co, Alkermes plc, SOTIO a.s., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, OncoQuest, Medivation, Pfizer, Glycotope, Array Pharma/Celgene, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Genmab/Seagen, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Zenith Epigenetics, AiVita Biomedical, Eli Lilly and Company, Xencor Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, ImmunoVaccine Technologies, Celsion, APIM Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Artios Pharma Ltd, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Compugen, Exelixis, Green3Bio, Inc., OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, and Tmunity Therapeutics and others. Promising Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Bevacizumab, Trabectedin, Dexamethasone, epothilone b, Avastin, Docetaxel, Paclitaxel, BIBF 1120, Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Carboplatin, Sargramostim and others.

Fallopian Tube Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Mirvetuximab Soravtansine: ImmunoGen

Mirvetuximab Soravtansine is an antibody drug conjugate designed to target folate receptor α (FRα). It consists of the humanized anti-FRα mAb M9346A attached via a cleavable disulfide linker to the cytotoxic maytansinoid, DM4. It is currently in phase III stage of development and is being developed by Immunogen.

Tisotumab vedotin: Genmab/Seagen

Tisotumab vedotin is designed to target tissue factor (TF) using our proprietary antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) technology. TF is highly expressed on many solid tumors, including ovarian, prostate, bladder, esophageal, endometrial, and lung tumors. Tisotumab vedotin is being developed in collaboration with Genmab. It is composed of Genmab's human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds to TF and Seagen's ADC technology that utilizes a cleavable linker and the cytotoxic drug monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE). It is currently in phase III stage of development.

Pembrolizumab: Merck & Co.

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is a drug developed by Merck used in cancer therapy. It is a monoclonal antibody, a protein that binds to specific ligands, which increases the ability of the immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. Keytruda has already been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of certain types of cancers including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, and urothelial carcinoma. The drug is still under investigation for the treatment of ovarian cancer, Fallopian tube cancer and several other potential disease.

The Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Fallopian Tube Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Fallopian Tube Cancer Treatment.

Fallopian Tube Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Fallopian Tube Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Fallopian Tube Cancer market.

Fallopian Tube Cancer Companies

ImmunoGen, Janssen Research & Development, OncXerna Therapeutics, Merck & Co, Alkermes plc, SOTIO a.s., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, OncoQuest, Medivation, Pfizer, Glycotope, Array Pharma/Celgene, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Genmab/Seagen, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Zenith Epigenetics, AiVita Biomedical, Eli Lilly and Company, Xencor Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, ImmunoVaccine Technologies, Celsion, APIM Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Artios Pharma Ltd, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Compugen, Exelixis, Green3Bio, Inc., OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, and Tmunity Therapeutics and others.

Fallopian Tube Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Fallopian Tube Cancer Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Molecule Type

Fallopian Tube Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Product Type

Scope of the Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Fallopian Tube Cancer Companies- ImmunoGen, Janssen Research & Development, OncXerna Therapeutics, Merck & Co, Alkermes plc, SOTIO a.s., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, OncoQuest, Medivation, Pfizer, Glycotope, Array Pharma/Celgene, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Genmab/Seagen, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Zenith Epigenetics, AiVita Biomedical, Eli Lilly and Company, Xencor Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, ImmunoVaccine Technologies, Celsion, APIM Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Artios Pharma Ltd, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Compugen, Exelixis, Green3Bio, Inc., OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, and Tmunity Therapeutics and others.

Fallopian Tube Cancer Pipeline Therapies- Bevacizumab, Trabectedin, Dexamethasone, epothilone b, Avastin, Docetaxel, Paclitaxel, BIBF 1120, Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Carboplatin, Sargramostim and others.

Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryFallopian Tube Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentFallopian Tube Cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentFallopian Tube Cancer Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mirvetuximab Soravtansine: ImmunoGenMid Stage Products (Phase II)Gimatecan: Lee's PharmaceuticalsEarly stage products (Phase I)TG4050: TransgeneInactive ProductsFallopian Tube Cancer Key CompaniesFallopian Tube Cancer Key ProductsFallopian Tube Cancer- Unmet NeedsFallopian Tube Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersFallopian Tube Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionFallopian Tube Cancer Analyst ViewsFallopian Tube Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

