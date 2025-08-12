Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 50+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a study is to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of triplet therapy of nivolumab, relatlimab and bevacizumab versus nivolumab and bevacizumab in participants with untreated advanced/metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

In August 2025, Coherus Biosciences Inc . conducted a Phase 2 trial composed of an open label Lead-In followed by a Randomized Phase designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of SRF388 in combination with atezolizumab plus bevacizumab compared to placebo (inactive substance) in combination with atezolizumab plus bevacizumab in patients with first-line advanced or metastatic HCC.

In August 2025, AstraZeneca organized a study is to assess the efficacy and tolerability of rilvegostomig in combination with bevacizumab with or without tremelimumab as first-line treatment in participants with advanced HCC. The study comprises 2 parts - a safety lead-in and a randomised period. Prior to the start of the randomised period of the study, a single-arm safety lead-in period will be applied to evaluate the safety and tolerability of rilvegostomig in combination with bevacizumab and tremelimumab.

DelveInsight's Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Tivozanib : AVEO Oncology

FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) is an oral, once-daily, differentiated vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is a potent, selective inhibitor of VEGFRs 1, 2, and 3 with a long half-life designed to improve efficacy and tolerability. Tivozanib has been shown to significantly reduce regulatory T-cell production in preclinical models. Currently, Tivozanib is being evaluated in Phase I/II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Nofazinlimab: CStone Pharmaceuticals

CS1003 is a humanized recombinant IgG4 monoclonal antibody targeting human programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) being developed for immunotherapy of various tumors. Compared to most of the monoclonal antibodies that bind human and monkey PD-1(either already approved or in clinical stage) , CS1003 demonstrates comparable high binding affinities across species against human, cynomolgus monkey and mouse PD-1, and is developed to disrupt the interaction of PD-1 with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2 . CS1003 is also unique in that it can simultaneously recognize human and mouse PD-1, which allows fast pre-clinical proof of concept for CS1003 in combination with novel targeted therapies using syngeneic mouse tumor models. Currently, the drug is being developed in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

ECT 204: Eureka Therapeutics

ECT204, a GPC3 targeting ARTEMIS® T-cell therapy for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the predominant type of liver cancer. Glypican 3 (GPC3) is a promising target for HCC therapies and is found in more than 70% of HCC cells. The GPC3 protein is also expressed in other solid tumors including ovarian and lung cancer. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Sintilimab: Eli Lilly and Company/Innovent

Sintilimab is an immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1 / PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway, and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells. Innovent is currently conducting more than 20 clinical studies of sintilimab worldwide, to evaluate its safety and efficacy in a wide variety of cancer indications, including more than 10 registrational or pivotal clinical trials. Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in China, is an innovative PD-1 inhibitor with global quality standards jointly developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company. Currently, the drug is being developed in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

The Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma market.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies

CStone Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Yiviva, AVEO Oncology, Eureka Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Innovent Biologics, Akesobio, BeiGene, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Geneos Therapeutics, Adaptimmune Therapeutics and others.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Scope of the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies- CStone Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Yiviva, AVEO Oncology, Eureka Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Innovent Biologics, Akesobio, BeiGene, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Geneos Therapeutics, Adaptimmune Therapeutics and others.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies- ADI-PEG20, Tegavivint, Lenvatinib, Cabozantinib, Durvalumab, Tremelimumab, SHR-8068, Adebrelimab, Bevacizumab, Lenvatinib, Nivolumab, Enzalutamide and others.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Pre-Registration)Drug name : Company NameLast Stage Products (Phase III)Nofazinlimab: CStone PharmaceuticalsMid Stage Products (Phase I/II)Tivozanib : AVEO OncologyPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Key CompaniesAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Key ProductsAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma - Unmet NeedsAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma - Market Drivers and BarriersAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma - Future Perspectives and ConclusionAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Analyst ViewsAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

