JHCO Sends 28-Truck Aid Convoy To Gaza

Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) announced Tuesday evening the dispatch of a new aid convoy to Gaza, consisting of 28 trucks loaded with food supplies.The shipment is part of ongoing Jordanian efforts to support the people of Gaza.

