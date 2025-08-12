Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JHCO Sends 28-Truck Aid Convoy To Gaza

JHCO Sends 28-Truck Aid Convoy To Gaza


2025-08-12 07:09:14
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) announced Tuesday evening the dispatch of a new aid convoy to Gaza, consisting of 28 trucks loaded with food supplies.
The shipment is part of ongoing Jordanian efforts to support the people of Gaza.

