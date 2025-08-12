Lithuania Backs EU Semiconductor Strategy To Secure Supply Chains
This move underscores Lithuania's commitment to advancing the industry, enhancing technological self-sufficiency, and ensuring secure supply chains.
“Lithuania already has a strong foundation for high-tech development-with more than 50 companies operating in the sector and a laser industry exporting to over 80 countries. We also have strong research institutions that train highly qualified specialists. Joining the European Semiconductor Coalition is a strategic step that will further integrate Lithuania's potential into Europe's semiconductor ecosystem,” said Minister of Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas.
The declaration outlines three strategic goals: driving economic prosperity and competitiveness, strengthening Europe's technological independence, and ensuring resilience in critical sectors such as energy, transportation, defense, and artificial intelligence (AI).
By engaging in the initiative, Lithuania seeks to enhance the
strategic emphasis on augmenting Europe's semiconductor fabrication
capacities and cultivating value chains within the less-developed
EU member jurisdictions.
Membership will catalyze new avenues for engagement in EU funding mechanisms, facilitate participation in transnational research initiatives, and enhance the capacity to leverage investments in advanced technological sectors.
The coalition's declaration will also feed into the planned review of the EU Chips Act, informally referred to as“Chips Act 2.0.”
Lithuania continues to strengthen its position in the semiconductor field with the creation of the national competence center ChipsC2-LT, which will unite the country's leading scientific and engineering expertise.
The center will give businesses and academic institutions easier access to the infrastructure, knowledge, and partnerships needed to accelerate semiconductor technology development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- What Opportunities Lie Ahead For The Latin America Digital Banking Market By 2033?
- Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 100.31 Billion, CAGR Of 21.92% By 2033.
- Industrial PC Market Trends 20252033: AI Acceleration, Cybersecurity, And Smart Factory Expansion
- Soft Skills Training Institute Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Skin Care Products Market 20252033: AI-Powered Personalization, Clean Beauty, And Global Growth Trends
- How Will Australia Medtech Market Size, Share & Demand Evolve By 2033?
CommentsNo comment