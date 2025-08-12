Zelensky Discusses Return Of Ukrainian Children With Emir Of Qatar
"I also spoke today with the Emir of Qatar – I thanked him for his help in freeing our children who had been abducted by Russia. Extraordinary mediation efforts – hundreds of children have been returned. I informed him about all our talks with partners, about possible next steps," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky announces diplomatic steps to rally Ukraine's partner
"In Ukraine, we are truly grateful for the support and all the humanitarian aid provided. Thanks to Qatar's mediation, we have been able to bring home many of our children who were illegally deported to Russia. We deeply value this humanity and assistance," Zelensky wrote on Facebook .
The parties discussed the diplomatic situation and possible options for a real end to the war.
"A ceasefire must be the first step. Only then can the right foundation for diplomacy be established. I appreciate the Amir's position that any meetings concerning Ukraine cannot be decided without our country's participation," Zelensky said.
He reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready for any format of meetings that can bring an honest and lasting peace.
The parties coordinated contacts with partners and agreed to stay in touch.
Zelensky thanked the Emir of Qatar for his willingness to help and work together to bring peace closer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- What Opportunities Lie Ahead For The Latin America Digital Banking Market By 2033?
- Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 100.31 Billion, CAGR Of 21.92% By 2033.
- Industrial PC Market Trends 20252033: AI Acceleration, Cybersecurity, And Smart Factory Expansion
- Soft Skills Training Institute Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Skin Care Products Market 20252033: AI-Powered Personalization, Clean Beauty, And Global Growth Trends
- How Will Australia Medtech Market Size, Share & Demand Evolve By 2033?
CommentsNo comment