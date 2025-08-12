Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Amir, Ukraine Pres, Discuss Developments In Ukraine

2025-08-12 07:06:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held discussions on Tuesday with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the developments in Ukraine.
The Qatari Amiri Diwan said in a statement that the two leaders held their discussions over the phone, during which, the Ukrainian President expressed gratitude to Qatar and its leadership for their efforts and diplomacy to help Ukraine.
They also went over the developments in Ukraine, as the Qatari Amir affirmed his role in ensuring Qatar's continued efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties between the two nations and ways to develop and bolster the relations. (end)
