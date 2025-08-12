403
Saudi Crown Prince, Italy PM Discuss Developments In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni discussed on Tuesday the recent developments in the besieged Gaza, and their security and humanitarian repercussions.
This came during a telephone call received by Prince Mohammad from Meloni, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The two sides stressed the need for the international community to make all efforts to halt escalation and end disastrous impacts of the aggression, and protect civilians, it said.
Both sides further focused on means of boosting mutual collaboration in multiple domains, it stated. (end)
