UTV Source Launches First National UTV Day Celebrating Riders, Ranchers & Enthusiasts On August 18, 2025

WILDOMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UTV Source is proud to announce the creation of National UTV Day, a brand-new annual observance launching on August 18, 2025, celebrating the diverse community of UTV owners - from off-road enthusiasts tearing through dunes and trails to landowners, ranchers, and professionals using these versatile machines in everyday work.What Is National UTV Day?National UTV Day is a nationwide celebration honoring the passion, camaraderie, and versatility of UTV's (Utility Task Vehicles) also known as side-by-sides. It invites everyone to connect and share in the thrill of using their UTV's whether racing, trail riding, wrenching, touring open land, or hauling gear.Purpose and OriginCreated by UTV Source in 2025, this day is a heartfelt thank-you to the UTV community. It's a gift back to the people who have shaped the brand's journey, fostering connection, shared passion, and lifelong memories.Why August 18?August 18 holds dual significance: it marks the anniversary of UTV Source's launch, and now the start of an ongoing tradition honoring everyone who lives for, or relies on, UTV's. From this year forward, it will serve as a unifying day for the entire community.How to ObserveNational UTV Day should be celebrated with the spirit of adventure and community that defines the UTV and SXS offroad lifestyle.- Enthusiasts can hit the trails for exhilarating group rides, exploring rugged landscapes with friends and family.- Others might gather in garages to wrench on their machines, swap tips, or showcase custom builds.- Hosting meetups, barbecues, or campfire hangouts encourages storytelling and bonding over shared passions. Whether racing through mud, admiring UTV's at local events, or simply relaxing with fellow fans, the day is about creating memories and celebrating the thrill of off-roading together.Get InvolvedUTV Source invites community members, vendors, ambassadors, and media to help build momentum for Year One of National UTV Day. Capture your UTV moment - whether action-packed, work-focused, or story-driven - and tag @utvsource or invite them to collaborate on your social posts.Learn MoreFor full details on National UTV Day and how to join the celebration, visit:About UTV SourceFounded on August 18, 2018, UTV Source is a leading destination for UTV and SXS parts, accessories, and industry news. Serving both recreational riders and utility operators worldwide, UTV Source delivers products, builds, and content that fuel the UTV lifestyle. National UTV Day builds on that legacy by uniting fans and owners in a shared celebration of the machines and the people who make this community thrive.For more information on UTV Source, visit their website, , and follow on social media @utvsource.

