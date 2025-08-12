Mindhyve.Ai Partners With ICS Pakistan And NEI Pakistan To Revolutionize Nursing Education With AI-Powered Arthurai
ArthurAITM licenses will initially target 2,000 nursing students within the first year, scaling to 10,000 nursing students within two years. Over the longer term, MindHYVE aims to empower 80,000 nurses nationwide with ArthurAITM, positioning this collaboration as a transformative force in Pakistan's nursing education and healthcare workforce development. Bill Faruki, CEO of Mindhyve stated "Our partnerships with ICS and NEI reflect a shared commitment to harness AI's power in shaping the future of healthcare education in Pakistan. ArthurAITM will empower both students and educators to achieve unprecedented levels of personalization, efficiency, and academic success." Mohammad Aurangzeb Nadeem, Executive Director of ICS and NEI added "We are excited to pioneer AI-driven transformation in nursing education. This unified effort will strengthen our academic programs, enhance student outcomes, and support Pakistan's healthcare sector with skilled nursing professionals ready for tomorrow's challenges."
About ICS & NEI Pakistan
ICS, a leading private-sector institution, hosts and delivers the Post-RN BSN nursing program for Khyber Medical University, focusing on inclusive education and AI-enhanced curriculum development. NEI, a specialized healthcare education institute, advances nursing excellence and digital innovation by embedding ArthurAITM as a virtual assistant within its Post-RN BSN program.
About aiTM
MindHYVETM is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-FusionTM large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.
With operations in North America, Asia, and in Africa, MindHYVETM is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.
Website: | Email: [email protected] | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668
Media Contact
Marc Ortiz
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE MindHYVE, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment