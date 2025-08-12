Alvarez Plumbing Expands Sewer Camera Inspections & Hydro Jetting Drain Cleaning Services In Monterey County, CA

Alvarez Plumbing

Monterey County homeowners and businesses now benefit from advanced hydro jetting and sewer line video inspections by Alvarez Plumbing.

- Chris PentzMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alvarez Plumbing, a trusted provider of professional plumbing services for over 35 years, is expanding its sewer line video camera inspection and hydro jetting drain cleaning services to better serve homeowners and businesses across Monterey County, CA. This enhancement brings state-of-the-art plumbing diagnostics and high-efficiency drain cleaning solutions to a region known for aging infrastructure and evolving environmental regulations.“We're seeing more demand for accurate, non-invasive diagnostics and eco-friendly solutions,” said Chris Pentz, owner of Alvarez Plumbing.“Our expanded services in Monterey allow us to solve tough drain and sewer problems faster, without unnecessary disruption to homes or properties.”Tackling Plumbing Issues Before They Become EmergenciesMany homes and buildings in the Monterey Bay area are 40 years old or more, increasing the likelihood of pipe corrosion, root intrusion, recurring clogs, and slow drains. Traditional methods often involve guesswork or excavation. In contrast, Alvarez Plumbing uses video pipe inspection cameras and high-pressure hydro jetting technology to detect and resolve issues with speed and accuracy.Expanded Services Now Available in Monterey County:. Sewer Line Video Camera Inspections - Identify hidden leaks, tree root intrusions, and obstructions inside pipes without digging. Ideal for real estate inspections, maintenance, and troubleshooting.. Hydro Jetting Drain Cleaning - A powerful, environmentally friendly solution for clearing grease buildup, sludge, mineral scale, and invasive roots using high-pressure water jets.These services help customers reduce plumbing emergencies, lower repair costs, and minimize disruption to landscaping or structures.Aligning with California's Water Conservation GoalsWith stricter environmental regulations and a continued focus on water conservation across California, Alvarez Plumbing's efficient, trenchless inspection and drain cleaning solutions support sustainability while protecting property investments.A Local Team You Can TrustHeadquartered in Salinas, Alvarez Plumbing has built a reputation for reliability and quality across the Monterey Bay area, including Monterey, Salinas, Marina, Seaside, Castroville, and Pacific Grove. All technicians are fully certified and trained in the latest plumbing technologies.“We're proud to serve the Monterey community with solutions that are both cutting-edge and customer-focused,” added Pentz.“Whether it's a slow drain or a complex sewer line problem, we're here to provide fast, honest, and lasting results.”Schedule a Service or Learn More:📞 Phone: 831-757-5465📧 Email: ...🌐 Website:📍 Address: 365 Victor St. #D, Salinas, CA 93907About Alvarez Plumbing:Alvarez Plumbing, led by Chris Pentz, is a licensed and certified plumbing company with over 35 years of experience in the Salinas and Monterey Bay area. Specializing in residential and commercial plumbing, the company offers services such as emergency plumbing, water heater repair, repiping, hydro jetting, and video camera inspections. Alvarez Plumbing is known for dependable service, upfront pricing, and a deep commitment to local community values.

Chris Pentz

Alvarez Plumbing

+1 831-757-5465

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.