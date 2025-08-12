Yikes partners Lt to R Michael Berro, James Lindsay, Berner

YIKES Partners James Lindsay Michael Berro and Berner Unite to Champion Community Empowerment

- James Lindsay, CEO RapSnacks, Partner, Yikes/ChipoysMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YIKES , the culture-forward snack brand known for its bold flavors and unapologetic voice, is proud to spotlight the philanthropic commitment of its founding partners-James Lindsay, Michael Berro, and Berner-as they deepen their investment in community uplift and youth empowerment.From the beginning, YIKES was built on more than just snacks-it was built on purpose. With roots in hip-hop, entrepreneurship, and grassroots advocacy, the trio behind YIKES has consistently leveraged their platforms to give back to underserved communities, amplify local voices, and create pathways for generational impact.James Lindsay, founder of Rap Snacks and a longtime advocate for economic empowerment, continues to champion mentorship programs that equip young entrepreneurs with the tools to build sustainable businesses. His work with youth-led incubators and financial literacy workshops reflects a deep belief in ownership and legacy.Michael Berro, a strategic force in brand development, has spearheaded initiatives that connect YIKES to local schools and nonprofit organizations. His focus on education, nutrition, and creative expression has led to partnerships that provide healthy snacks and storytelling platforms for students across the country.Berner, the influential artist and entrepreneur behind the Cookies brand, brings a cultural lens to YIKES' mission. His commitment to criminal justice reform and community reinvestment has inspired collaborations that support reentry programs and elevate voices impacted by systemic inequality.Together, the YIKES partners are launching a new initiative-YIKES Gives Back-a multi-city campaign that will include pop-up mentorship events, snack donations to youth centers, and storytelling workshops designed to help young people shape their narratives.“We're not just building a brand-we're building bridges,” said Lindsay.“YIKES is about flavor, culture, and impact. And that means showing up for the communities that inspire us.”“We're not just selling snacks-we're selling hope, hustle, and heritage. Every bag of YIKES represents a chance to reinvest in the culture that raised us. Giving back isn't charity-it's responsibility.” Continued Lindsay.“YIKES was built to be more than a brand-it's a movement. We're creating spaces where young people feel seen, heard, and supported. Whether it's through mentorship or storytelling, we want to help them own their future.” Says Michael Berro.“I've always believed that culture and community go hand in hand. With YIKES, we're using our influence to open doors, change narratives, and make sure the next generation has the tools to thrive-not just survive.” Said Berner.As YIKES continues to grow, its commitment to community remains non-negotiable. With Lindsay, Berro, and Berner at the helm, the brand is proving that purpose-driven business isn't just possible-it's powerful.

Gwendolyn Priestley

Gwendolyn Priestley PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.