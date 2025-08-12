FAIR: Illegal Aliens Seek Tax Privacy

FAIR shows groups protecting illegal conduct have unclean hands

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) filed a brief in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals opposing an effort by activist groups to stop the Internal Revenue Service from sharing information about illegal aliens with another federal agency, the Department of Homeland Security. The groups fear that the data-sharing program instituted by the Trump administration will result in more deportations of the illegal aliens the groups serve.

FAIR points out in its brief, however, that the illegal alien service groups cannot be heard to demand an injunction protecting the continued violation of federal immigration law. Under the doctrine of "unclean hands," a plaintiff whose own conduct is unlawful or in bad faith cannot demand an injunction by a court-even if the conduct they seek to enjoin is itself unlawful (as is hardly the case here).

"There is nothing wrong with one federal agency sharing information with another, to further the purposes of Congress in the immigration laws," said Dale L. Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of FAIR. "And even if there were, plaintiffs are organizations dedicated to helping illegal aliens go on violating the law by remaining in this country. This purpose of abetting law-breaking makes their hands decidedly unclean, and under immemorial equity doctrine they cannot come into court to demand an injunction against anything. We hope the court sees there is no basis for an injunction here, and rules in favor of the administration."

The case is Centro de Trabajadores Unidos v. Bessent, No. 25-5181 (DC Circuit).

Media Contact:

Ira Mehlman

(213) 700-0407

[email protected]

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

