GOGO Charters Expands With New England Intercity Bus Service

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This rollout introduces three new daily routes connecting major metro areas with nearby cities, communities, and college towns. It marks the next phase of GOGO Charters' regional expansion, following the company's January launch and growing interest sparked by earlier announcements in key markets nationwide.

The cities included in this next phase of service are: Boston, MA; Hartford, CT; Lowell, MA; Manchester, NH; New Haven, CT; Norwich, CT; Providence, RI; Worcester, MA.

This expansion is part of GOGO Charters' larger vision to build a connected, nationwide network of reliable ground transportation. By offering frequent service along high-demand corridors, GOGO Charters is helping redefine how people experience intercity and regional travel.

Route Details & Transfer Locations:

Boston, MA Manchester, NH



Boston, MA: Boston Marriott Long Wharf (296 State St Boston, MA 02109)

Lowell, MA: UMass Lowell Campus Recreation Center (322 Aiken St Lowell, MA 01854) Manchester, NH: DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown (700 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101)

Boston, MA New Haven, CT (via Hartford, CT)



Boston, MA: Boston Marriott Long Wharf (296 State St Boston, MA 02109)

Worcester, MA: AC Hotel Worcester (125 Front St Worcester, MA 01608)

Hartford, CT: Hartford Marriott Downtown (200 Columbus Blvd Hartford, CT 06103) New Haven, CT: Graduate by Hilton New Haven (1151 Chapel St New Haven, CT 06511)

Boston, MA New Haven, CT (via Providence, RI)



Boston, MA: Boston Marriott Long Wharf (296 State St Boston, MA 02109)

Providence, RI: Graduate by Hilton Providence (11 Dorrance St Providence, RI 02903)

Norwich, CT: Mohegan Sun (1 Mohegan Sun Blvd Uncasville, CT 06382) New Haven, CT: Graduate by Hilton New Haven (1151 Chapel St New Haven, CT 06511)

* Service to begin in 2026; Routes subject to change

Fares will start at just $10 and will vary based on distance and demand. For more details about routes, stops and service updates, visit our Boston city page .

Passengers can expect a comfortable ride aboard luxury motorcoaches featuring spacious seating, onboard WiFi, and climate control. The GOGO Charters mobile app streamlines the booking experience with digital tickets and real-time bus tracking. With flexible pricing, daily departures, and a commitment to comfort and sustainability, GOGO Charters offers a smarter, more convenient option for regional travel.

More routes are set to launch throughout 2026 as GOGO Charters continues to build a national network of charter bus connections. Visit us at GOGOCharters and follow our journey @GOGOCharters.

About GOGO Charters:

GOGO Charters is a leading provider of luxury charter bus and minibus transportation services, connecting cities and communities across the U.S. through upscale, reliable, and environmentally friendly travel solutions. From corporate and educational trips, to leisure travel and intercity routes, GOGO Charters is committed to delivering high-quality, luxury experiences that strengthen regional ties and support economic growth. For more information, visit GOGOCharters or download the new GOGO Charters app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

