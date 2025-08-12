Bookmap Integrates With Tradier Brokerage To Deliver Seamless Order Flow Trading

bookmap tradier

Tradier is pleased to announce its new integration partnership with Bookmap to help retail active traders globally

- Tsachi Galanos, CEO of Bookmap, NC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tradier is pleased to announce its new partnership with Bookmap , a leading trading platform known for real-time order flow analysis through its configurable limit order book (COB) and market depth visualization. This integration allows both domestic and international traders to execute trades directly within Bookmap while accessing historical liquidity data and recent price action.As part of the Tradier network of connected platforms, Bookmap provides traders with a powerful new tool to enhance decision-making. With Tradier's competitive pricing-offering some of the lowest intraday margins and commissions in the industry-active traders can now take full advantage of Bookmap's cutting-edge features.With Tradier Futures, traders can identify market volume surges, monitor absorption and exhaustion, and spot potential reversals before they happen using Bookmap's advanced visualization tools.“Tradier has become a thriving ecosystem for active traders who value platform choice and exceptional service-all from a U.S.-based provider,” said Trey Lazzara, Senior Vice President and Head of Tradier Futures.“We're excited to bring Bookmap into our network. Its real-time order flow and volume analysis-enhanced by candlestick and heatmap visualizations-are invaluable tools for traders who rely on precision and insight.”“Bookmap is a cutting-edge platform that empowers traders with unparalleled data visualization and market depth analytics,” said Tsachi Galanos, CEO of Bookmap.“Partnering with Tradier allows us to bring this technology to a broader community of active traders, creating a powerful and seamless trading experience.”About BookmapBookmap is a next-generation trading platform designed to give traders an edge, regardless of their style. Moving beyond traditional candlestick charts, Bookmap pioneered real-time order flow software that reveals the full depth of market activity. With its intuitive desktop application, traders can analyze all asset classes with clarity and precision. Contact: ...About Tradier Futures Inc.Tradier Futures (Member NFA/CFTC) is a technology-driven futures brokerage committed to providing transparent, low-cost access to global futures markets. Designed for active traders, developers, and platform partners, Tradier Futures offers direct access to commodity, index, currency, and energy futures through professional-grade platforms and tools. With a focus on streamlined execution, low commissions, and competitive margins, Tradier Futures empowers traders with the infrastructure they need to navigate today's markets efficiently.About Tradier, Inc.Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services and brokerage technology company. It provides a robust platform of fully hosted APIs, developer tools, and ready-to-deploy modules for Platform Providers, Advisors, and Individual Investors. Created by developers for developers, Tradier empowers organizations to innovate and democratize access to trading, data, and market connectivity. ‍Securities products are offered through Tradier Brokerage Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC - Not FDIC Insured - No Bank Guarantee - May Lose Value. Commodity interest products, including futures and forex are offered by Tradier Futures (DBA of Lazzara Consulting Inc). Member NFA/CFTC. Tradier Brokerage Inc. charges for exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Other fees and applicable minimums may apply, see the Tradier Brokerage Fee Schedule for more details. 