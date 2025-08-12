Personalhourtm Pilates Reformers Now In Over 150 U.S. Studios, Trusted By South Dakota State University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PersonalHour Pilates US has reported that its Pilates reformers are now in use in more than 150 studios across the United States. The company also confirmed that South Dakota State University has added 13 of its Janet Elite 2.0 reformers to the university's fitness facility.

The announcement marks two years since the company entered the U.S. market with its studio-grade Pilates equipment. According to company records, the reformers have been supplied to professional fitness environments in multiple states, with the latest installation at South Dakota State University representing the brand's first large-scale order from a state university.

Adoption Across the Professional Pilates Sector

Since its launch, PersonalHourTM has focused on producing equipment intended for professional studio use, as well as studio-grade home Pilates reformers and equipment. In the past 24 months, the company's reformers have been delivered to both independent studios and multi-location facilities.

While the majority of the company's recent studio orders have come from private studios, its latest institutional installation signals a broader application of its equipment in structured training programs. South Dakota State University's acquisition of the Janet Elite 2.0 reformers places the brand's products in a setting where they will be used for high-frequency, instructor-led sessions.

Statement from Company Leadership

“Reaching over 150 studios in such a short time reflects the interest we've seen from professionals who are looking for durable, adaptable equipment,” said Nadia Yacoub, Chief Executive Officer of PersonalHour Pilates US.“The installation at South Dakota State University is significant in that it places our equipment in an educational environment with consistent and diverse use cases.”

Product Range and Design Considerations

PersonalHourTM designs and produces an extensive range of Pilates reformers, from space-saving foldable models to Cadillac-style reformers and tower-equipped units (half trapeze). Each model is built for professional-level performance, featuring adjustable components to suit diverse training styles, user preferences, and studio requirements.

The Janet Elite 2.0, the model selected by South Dakota State University, is a studio-grade foldable reformer with structural reinforcement and customizable components, suitable for both home and studio use. While the company did not disclose specific purchase terms, it noted that the decision by the university followed a review process comparing equipment from multiple suppliers.

Integration with Digital Training Resources

Alongside its physical equipment, PersonalHourTM provides access to an online Pilates platform via a mobile application. The app includes instructor-led classes, training programs, and wellness content. Life-time access to the app is included with each reformer purchase at no additional cost, offering additional training support for both professional and personal users.

Background on Market Presence

The company's reported sales figures indicate over 10,000 pieces of Pilates equipment distributed in the past two years, with the majority going to U.S.-based clients. Its expansion into the institutional market is seen internally as an area of future growth, particularly in fitness centers operated by universities, community organizations, and rehabilitation facilities.

Yacoub stated that product durability and adaptability have been primary drivers in the brand's adoption by professional instructors.“Studios and institutions often require equipment that can handle multiple hours of daily use while maintaining consistent performance,” she said.

Customer Profile and Usage

PersonalHourTM reformers are currently used in a variety of settings, including boutique studios, larger multi-instructor facilities, and dedicated home studios. While the company designs its equipment for professional-level use, it has also seen uptake among home practitioners seeking a comparable training experience to that found in studios.

The Janet Elite 2.0 reformers installed at South Dakota State University will be used in both group instruction and individual training sessions. According to university fitness program coordinators, the equipment will support existing Pilates offerings and allow for expanded programming in the future.

Looking Forward

Company representatives indicated that further product developments are in progress, with a focus on expanding customization options for studios and institutions. Plans include offering alternative finishes, additional accessory lines, and adjustments to frame design to accommodate emerging training methodologies.

The company also intends to maintain its emphasis on balancing affordability with the requirements of professional performance.“Our approach has always been to design equipment that serves professional needs while being financially accessible,” Yacoub said.

In addition, PersonalHourTM plans to strengthen its digital and technological presence by further developing its app, expanding its content, and exploring innovations such as smart Pilates equipment and reformers.

For more information, visit .

About PersonalHour Pilates US

PersonalHourTM Pilates is a US-based Pilates equipment brand that designs and produces premium reformers and related apparatus. Founded in 2021 from a garage in Ohio, the company has grown to supply professional studios, institutions, and individual practitioners nationwide. Its diverse lineup includes foldable reformers, Cadillac-style units, and tower-equipped models, now used in over 150 Pilates studios across the country and by esteemed institutions such as South Dakota State University.





Media Contact:

Company Name: PersonalHour Pilates US

Contact Person: Nadia Yacoub

Email: ...

Phone: 380-250-8254

Country: United States

Website:

