Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Inflation Report Is Out, Traders Factor In Three 25 Bps Rate Cuts By December

Inflation Report Is Out, Traders Factor In Three 25 Bps Rate Cuts By December


2025-08-12 03:17:22
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Investor sentiment brightened after Tuesday's inflation data, sending U.S. stocks higher at the open and fueling bets on three Fed rate cuts this year. 

The CME FedWatch tool shows traders are considering a 92.2% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in September and a 62.4% probability of another quarter-point reduction in October. In December, too, traders expect the central bank to cut rates by another 25 bps, with the probability at 51%. This is higher than Monday's readings of 85.9%, 55.1%, and 45%, respectively.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Ethereum's Price Tops $4,400 For First Time Since 2021 After BMNR Plans Another $20B ETH Buy

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN12082025007385015968ID1109919719

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search