Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Microsoft Moves To Poach Meta AI Staff By Matching Compensation: Report

2025-08-12 03:17:10
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Microsoft (MSFT) has reportedly compiled a most-wanted list of Meta (META) engineers and researchers, marking the latest move in the battle among tech giants for AI talent.

According to internal documents seen by Business Insider, the company has also put in place a new hiring strategy to make its offers more competitive. This includes a requirement to match Meta's compensation for top talent.

