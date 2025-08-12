Jordan Launches Pilot Phase Of E-Passport Service

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – Jordan on Tuesday launched the pilot phase of its new electronic passport service at the Civil Status and Passports Department, in a ceremony attended by Interior Minister Mazen Farraya, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, and the department's Director General Ghaith Al-Tayyeb.Farraya praised the joint efforts between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Civil Status and Passports Department, supported by the relevant security agencies, which culminated in the launch of the e-passport service.He said the pilot launch, followed by the service becoming available to citizens from Sept. 1, marks a qualitative leap in the level of services provided by the department and a transition to a new generation of passports for Jordanians.Farraya noted the e-passport's high-quality specifications, advanced security features and modern design, along with its enhanced digital capabilities that allow it to be read accurately and easily by various international border control systems, increasing its global reliability and facilitating Jordanians' travel.He added that expanding the department's electronic services across multiple digital channels will make them more accessible, ease pressure on offices, and improve efficiency. Additional online services will be introduced under a plan to fully digitize the department's offerings.Smeirat described the e-passport launch as a step forward in providing modern, secure services that meet the highest international standards and ensure maximum protection of citizens' personal and biometric data. He said it aligns with the National Council for Future Technology's vision and reflects Jordan's ability to adopt advanced solutions and boost its competitiveness.He noted that the ministry had activated the national public key infrastructure system, issued a certification authority endorsement for the Kingdom, and delivered it to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for distribution to countries in the public key directory, helping speed up procedures and facilitate travel for Jordanians.Al-Tayyeb said the e-passport strengthens the government's digital transformation drive. It contains an embedded chip storing the holder's personal and biometric data, readable at airports and international border points. Its polycarbonate data page allows for precise laser engraving and incorporates invisible security elements to prevent forgery or tampering.He confirmed that citizens may apply for the e-passport starting Sept. 1 for new issues, renewals, and replacements for lost or damaged passports, with no change in issuance fees. The current paper passport remains valid and may still be issued or renewed until new regulations are introduced.The e-passport will be issued exclusively via the department's online portal and the "Sanad" application for citizens with activated digital IDs. Passports will be delivered through Jordan Post for a fee of three dinars, with tracking to ensure efficient delivery.The department has so far launched 25 electronic services and six digital services out of its total 58, with the share of electronic transactions rising from 4.63% in the first five months of this year to 23% in the past three months.