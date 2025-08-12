CASIO Introduces The All New G SHOCK GBA 950: A Connected Sports Watch Engineered For Urban Training

Dubai - August 2025 - CASIO unveils the G‑SHOCK GBA‑950, the next evolution in its G‑Squad Move lineup, blending the ruggedness of true G‑SHOCK engineering with intelligent, fitness‑supporting functionality.

Redesigned for Active Urban Lifestyles

Built with a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case, the GBA‑950 delivers exceptional SHOCK resistance and water protection up to 20 bar (200 m).

Advanced Comfort with Origami-Inspired Design

The watch features an integrated bezel-and-band structure, molded seamlessly with the case for enhanced durability and design cohesion. Using “origami engineering”, CASIO collaborated with OUTSENSE Inc. to create a uniquely contoured fit that flexes naturally with wrist movement—offering exceptional wearability for extended use.

Smarter Workouts, Simplified

Designed to support modern training, the GBA‑950 syncs via Bluetooth to the CASIO Watches app, G-SHOCK MOVE, providing GPS-based distance tracking, step count, pace, and automatic lap timing. Even when offline, it tracks movement with built-in sensors and adjusts for accuracy post-sync, helping users stay on top of their fitness goals without daily charging hassles.

Part of a Winning Lineup: G‑SQUAD Series

The GBA‑950 builds on the strong reputation of G‑SHOCK's G‑SQUAD range, which includes fan favorites like the GBD‑200—a best-selling compact digital model known for its minimalist square design, Bluetooth connectivity, and exceptional lightness. Both models reflect CASIO's commitment to smart fitness wearables without sacrificing durability or style.

Enables app management of various logs useful for training, from activity history and analysis to progress verification and more.

An easy-to-use app allows you to manage everything about your training, from creating a training plan to checking your records and results.

- Target attainment level

- Training history

- Training plan

