Sendcutsend Doubles Down On Business Tools As More Teams Tap Into Enterprise Features

SendCutSend sees record enterprise tool adoption, earns spot on Inc. 5000 list for third year in a row.

These business features , which have been part of SendCutSend's platform for several years, are seeing record adoption across industries. That growth has helped SendCutSend earn #511 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row.

"These aren't brand-new tools, they've just become a bigger part of how companies are working with us," said Jim Belosic, CEO and co-founder of SendCutSend. "We're building for speed and simplicity. And the more we can take off our customers' plates, the better."

SendCutSend works with thousands of companies, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Its platform supports everything from prototyping to large production runs , with no order minimums and more than 170 materials and finishes available. Most parts ship in 2–3 business days, with rush production now available on select services.

Every file uploaded to SendCutSend is automatically checked by the DFM engine, which flags potential manufacturing issues, before a part moves to production. This helps reduce errors and cuts down on delays, especially for teams working through design iterations or repeat runs.

SendCutSend was founded in 2018 and operates production facilities in Nevada, Kentucky, and Texas. The company has shipped more than 50 million parts to over 300,000 customers.

SendCutSend is an on-demand, custom sheet metal manufacturing company with facilities in Reno, Nev., Paris, Ky., and Arlington, Texas serving the United States and Canada. Founded by two software engineers frustrated by the lack of access to commercial manufacturing, SendCutSend bridges the gap between quality, speed, affordability and convenience in the manufacturing industry. From its humble beginnings in a garage to landing on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500, SendCutSend is proud to now call 59% of the companies in the Fortune 500 customers. SendCutSend offers laser cutting and finishing services for everything from one-off prototypes to sale/assembly ready parts at scale shipped in as little as two days with no minimum quantities. For more information visit SendCutSend or follow on Instagram and YouTube .

