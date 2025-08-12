Dubai: Campaign Saves 60 Lives Through Organ Transplant Surgeries

The lives of 60 patients have been saved through organ transplant surgeries since 2021 as a part of the 'Your Donation Saves Lives' campaign by Al Jalila Foundation.

The foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, announced this figure ahead of World Organ Donation Day, observed annually on August 13.

Since its launch in April 2021, the campaign has supported 60 transplant procedures, including 53 kidney transplants and 7 liver transplants. Among these are 24 children with kidney failure and 5 children with liver failure.

These efforts are aligned with the goals of HAYAT, the National Program for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation and are carried out in partnership with Dubai Health's integrated academic health system.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, announced that the campaign has now evolved into a permanent initiative under the Foundation's A'awen program, which provides financial assistance to patients in need of critical medical treatment across the UAE.

“On World Organ Donation Day, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting patients with organ failure and extend our heartfelt thanks to the generous donors, individuals and institutions alike, who contributed to both the first and second editions of the Your Donation Saves Lives campaign. Their support represents a powerful model of human solidarity, with the first edition alone helping to fund nearly 30% of all organ transplants performed in Dubai,” said Dr. Al Zarooni.

He also extended his appreciation to living organ donors and to the families of deceased donors, saying,“Your compassion has given others a second chance at life. We thank you for your extraordinary generosity.”

Al Jalila Foundation continues to welcome donations through A'awen.



Among the beneficiaries of the campaign, is Yousef Jashim, who underwent a kidney transplant.

Yousef suffered from constant fatigue and recurring pain and was undergoing regular dialysis sessions that significantly affected his daily life and imposed strict dietary restrictions. When he turned fourteen, the doctors informed his family of the necessity of a kidney transplant. Al Jalila Foundation helped the family cover the cost of the surgery.

Following the transplant, Yousef regained his energy and no longer required dialysis.

Roula Tabba'a is another patient who benefitted from this programme. She underwent dialysis three times a week, which caused severe physical and emotional exhaustion. Her condition was first diagnosed in 2016, and she underwent several surgeries.

Al Jalila Foundation covered the cost of her dialysis sessions and medical tests, and added her to the kidney transplant programme.

After years of waiting, Roula received a life-changing call from the medical team confirming that she had been approved for the procedure. Thanks to the dedication of the medical staff, the transplant was successful.

Her life was completely transformed following the surgery, she no longer needed dialysis and regained her ability to move freely, travel, and live independently.

Safe, successful transplants

Dr. Ashraf Al Hinnawi, Consultant Transplant Surgeon at Dubai Health, explained that the medical team works collaboratively to thoroughly evaluate both the donor and the recipient before transplantation, ensuring the highest possible long-term success rates.

“We conduct comprehensive assessments of kidney function and immune compatibility between the donor and recipient, along with detailed medical and surgical evaluations that include lab tests and imaging studies to ensure the success of the transplant. We also follow up with patients regularly after the procedure to ensure adherence to the treatment plan and to closely monitor kidney function.”

Living donors undergo meticulous evaluations, including assessment of the kidneys, functional testing, and screening for any infectious or cancerous conditions, in addition to psychological and social assessments.

He added that all cases are reviewed by a multidisciplinary medical committee to determine donor eligibility.