Baker Tilly International Expands Regional Presence

Baker Tilly International, a top 10 global network of accounting and advisory firms with presence in over 140 countries and with over 43,000 people, has announced the official launch of its new member firm in the UAE. Headquartered in Dubai and led by newly appointed CEO and Managing Partner Saad Maniar, the UAE firm strengthens the network's presence in one of the region's most strategically important markets.

The launch signals Baker Tilly International's continued investment in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), underpinned by the UAE's dynamic economic landscape, world-class infrastructure, and progressive regulatory environment. Clients in the region will now have access to global insights delivered through a local lens, combining international standards with deep market knowledge.

Maniar said:“Joining Baker Tilly International is a significant milestone for our firm. In an era of rapid change and heightened client expectations, aligning ourselves with a strong global network will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients. We are excited about the opportunities for knowledge exchange, collaboration and innovation.”

The UAE firm will offer a full spectrum of services across audit, tax, and consultancy, equipping businesses with agile solutions to navigate complex challenges and capture new growth opportunities across the region and beyond.

Francesca Lagerberg, CEO of Baker Tilly International, added:“MEA is an important region for the future growth of the Baker Tilly network globally. The expertise and reputation for quality demonstrated by our UAE firm aligns perfectly with our core values. It not only strengthens our capabilities in the region but also enhances our ability to support clients with cross-border needs through seamless, integrated solutions.”

This announcement follows a series of leadership appointments at Baker Tilly's MEA operations. In 2023, Chakib Zaari, founder of Baker Tilly in Morocco, was named Regional Chair for MEA, while Gagik Gyulbudaghyan took on the role of Regional Director-both working to drive international business growth and expand the network's service capabilities across the region.