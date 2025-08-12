Dubai: Branded Residences Cost 40% More Than Non-Branded Properties

An influx of millionaires into the UAE has assured that demand for branded residences in Dubai stays strong. These command a good premium as the average price per square foot stands at Dh3,779 - which is 40 per cent more than non-branded residences.

According to a study released by Morgan's International Realty, most of the concentration of branded residences is in Downtown (21), followed by Business Bay (17) and Palm Jumeirah (16).

Dubai has 90 branded residences under construction, with 30,384 units expected to be delivered in the coming years, according to the first-half report released by Morgan's.

Around 54 branded projects are already completed, offering a combined 18,100 ready units. Branded residences managed by hotel operators now represent 38 per cent of the total market, showcasing a rising preference among global millionaires for residential privacy paired with five-star service.

“Dubai's branded residences are no longer a niche - they've matured into a globally recognised asset class. This evolution is driven by an accelerating influx of global wealth, a growing demand for lifestyle-integrated living, and the long-term commitment of top-tier developers to design, service, and brand integrity. As these forces converge, Dubai continues to position itself not just as a real estate destination, but as a benchmark for branded living worldwide,” said Elias Hannoush, managing director, Morgan's International Realty.

The first half of 2025 witnessed a defining moment for Dubai's branded residences market, with the launch of 12 new branded projects, adding 5,510 units and bringing the city's total branded inventory to 48,474 units.

The highest price per square foot was Dh18,294, while the most expensive unit was sold for Dh164 million in Jumeirah Asora Bay during the first half of 2025.

In Dubai Marina, a total of 1,320 branded units were sold, with a sales value of $889 million (Dh3.3 billion), while Downtown recorded 773 branded units being sold with a sales value of $1.55 billion (Dh5.68 billion).

Aman Hotels & Resorts made its long-awaited debut in Dubai's branded residences market, instantly becoming the most premium branded property, with an average price per square foot of $3,593 (Dh13,195).

According to Henley and Partners, the UAE will attract around 9,800 millionaires this year, maintaining its appeal among the rich globally. The inflow of these high–net worth individuals is one of the key factors driving demand for branded and luxury property in Dubai.