Deadpool In 'Avengers: Doomsday'? Ryan Reynolds' Cryptic Post Has Fans Buzzing

Marvel fans are losing their minds after Ryan Reynolds dropped a cryptic tease that could hint at Deadpool crashing the Avengers party.

Earlier today, the Deadpool & Wolverine star posted an image of the iconic Avengers logo without context. The post sent social media into a frenzy, with speculation that the foul-mouthed mercenary might finally join Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The post comes weeks after Marvel's massive six-hour cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday. While the lineup was impressive, several big names were noticeably absent. Marvel Studios said that the list wasn't final - especially with Avengers: Secret Wars still coming in 2027 - but Reynolds' sudden tease left fans connecting dots, with some stating theories of how Deadpool could fit in. Many even wondered how Deadpool's R-rated chaos would mesh with the film's PG-13 tone.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday

Billed as one of Marvel's biggest ensemble events yet, Avengers: Doomsday blends legacy heroes, fan favourites, and new faces. Confirmed cast includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki).

The next-gen roster will also shine, with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Letitia Wright's Shuri, and Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent all returning. In one of the film's most surprising moves, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU - but as Doctor Doom, not Iron Man.

Now, only time will tell if Deadpool will make his official Avengers debut in Doomsday, or is this just another one of his meta pranks?