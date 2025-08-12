Will Trump Ending Globalization Trigger A Resource War? Presentation From Former Pentagon Insider May Explain
“The dream of globalization is dead. And America's future now depends on what it can dig, drill, and build at home.”
Offshoring Is Over - And Washington Knows It
According to Rickards, for over 40 years, U.S. policymakers bet everything on global interdependence - outsourcing manufacturing, importing raw materials, and placing America's economic engine in foreign hands.
But now, in the wake of trade wars, pandemics, energy shocks, and geopolitical tensions, that model is collapsing - and a new era of strategic self-reliance is already underway.
“We gave away our industrial base. Now we're scrambling to get it back - before it's too late.”
America's Safety Net Is Below the Surface
Rickards says the key to reclaiming U.S. control lies beneath our feet: untapped mineral deposits on federally controlled land, including copper, lithium, uranium, rare earths, and more - all critical to rebuilding domestic manufacturing, energy, and defense.
“We know where these resources are. We know how to get them. We've just chosen not to.”
A Quiet Shift in National Strategy
The briefing outlines how federal agencies are now quietly reversing course, with plans to greenlight resource access and pushing forward with new extraction projects once considered politically untouchable.
Rickards argues that this isn't just about energy - it's about protecting national sovereignty in a world where global cooperation is no longer guaranteed.
“We're not just bringing jobs back. We're bringing control back.”
From Fragile to Fortified: The Future Is Domestic
This transition, Rickards believes, is already reshaping America's economic trajectory. From AI hardware to electric vehicles to missile defense systems, industries that once depended on foreign suppliers are now being rebuilt at home - powered by American minerals and American land .
About Jim Rickards
Jim Rickards is a bestselling author, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Department of Defense, and U.S. Treasury. With decades of experience at the intersection of national security and financial markets, he now leads Strategic Intelligence, a monthly research service focused on critical economic and geopolitical shifts shaping America's future.CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment