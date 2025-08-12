Will Trump Ending Globalization Trigger A Resource War? Presentation From Former Pentagon Insider May Explain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A briefing from former CIA economic strategist Jim Rickards reveals: as global supply chains fracture, America is being forced to rediscover something it hasn't relied on in decades - itself.

“The dream of globalization is dead. And America's future now depends on what it can dig, drill, and build at home.”

Offshoring Is Over - And Washington Knows It

According to Rickards, for over 40 years, U.S. policymakers bet everything on global interdependence - outsourcing manufacturing, importing raw materials, and placing America's economic engine in foreign hands.

But now, in the wake of trade wars, pandemics, energy shocks, and geopolitical tensions, that model is collapsing - and a new era of strategic self-reliance is already underway.

“We gave away our industrial base. Now we're scrambling to get it back - before it's too late.”

America's Safety Net Is Below the Surface

Rickards says the key to reclaiming U.S. control lies beneath our feet: untapped mineral deposits on federally controlled land, including copper, lithium, uranium, rare earths, and more - all critical to rebuilding domestic manufacturing, energy, and defense.

“We know where these resources are. We know how to get them. We've just chosen not to.”

A Quiet Shift in National Strategy

The briefing outlines how federal agencies are now quietly reversing course, with plans to greenlight resource access and pushing forward with new extraction projects once considered politically untouchable.

Rickards argues that this isn't just about energy - it's about protecting national sovereignty in a world where global cooperation is no longer guaranteed.

“We're not just bringing jobs back. We're bringing control back.”

From Fragile to Fortified: The Future Is Domestic

This transition, Rickards believes, is already reshaping America's economic trajectory. From AI hardware to electric vehicles to missile defense systems, industries that once depended on foreign suppliers are now being rebuilt at home - powered by American minerals and American land .

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a bestselling author, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Department of Defense, and U.S. Treasury. With decades of experience at the intersection of national security and financial markets, he now leads Strategic Intelligence, a monthly research service focused on critical economic and geopolitical shifts shaping America's future.

