Investornewsbreaks Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) Completes Acquisition Of Bio Legacy Evaluative Group, Expanding Into Biotech And Medical Devices

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Branded Legacy (OTC: BLEG) , a diversified holdings company in the health and wellness sector, has completed its acquisition of Bio Legacy Evaluative Group, formerly Menlo Health, in an all-stock deal valued at $1.5 million in Preferred D shares. The transaction, closed July 31, 2025, positions Branded Legacy to address global health challenges such as the addiction epidemic and vaccine distribution inefficiencies. Under CEO Amin Janmohamed, Bio Legacy brings a patented all-in-one intranasal naloxone device targeting a market projected to grow from $371 million in 2022 to over $1.16 billion by 2032, along with technology for nasal delivery of vaccines and cold-chain therapies. The acquisition includes performance-based conversion milestones, a two-year lock-up, and a $1 million R&D commitment post-uplisting to OTCQB.

Branded Legacy is a forward-thinking company specializing in the development and commercialization of biotech and wellness products. With a focus on strategic growth, innovation and quality, the company is dedicated to enhancing lives and creating sustainable value for its shareholders.

