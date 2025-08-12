Snoop Dogg's 'The Joint Venture' Announces Exclusive Online Art Auction On August 15Th

Signed by Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg's“The Joint Venture” auctions art from his smoked roaches Aug 15, 12 PM PST. Own hip-hop history: 32auctions/snoopdogg

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Joint Venture, a groundbreaking art initiative led by hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, is thrilled to announce an exclusive online auction set to take place on August 15th at 12:00 PM (PST). This unique auction will feature a one-of-a-kind collection that transforms Snoop Dogg's smoked blunt roaches into extraordinary pieces of art, each encapsulating pivotal moments from his illustrious career.For years, Snoop Dogg has contemplated the fate of his smoked roaches, viewing them as more than mere remnants of his smoking ritual. Each roach represents a chapter of his life, a silent witness to milestones that have defined not only his journey but also the cultural zeitgeist. From backstage excitement at the Super Bowl to the serene moments before carrying the Olympic torch, these artifacts are tangible fragments of Snoop's experiences."The Joint Venture" was born out of a desire to preserve these unique pieces of history. Each roach is meticulously encased, transformed into a masterpiece that celebrates Snoop's creativity, triumphs, and introspection. This collection serves as a bridge between Snoop's personal narrative and the world he continues to inspire.Auction Details:.Date: August 15, 2025.Time: 12:00 PM (PST).Auction Link:Art enthusiasts and collectors will have the opportunity to bid on these exclusive pieces, each accompanied by a story that reflects Snoop's journey. The auction promises to provide a thrilling experience for those looking to own a piece of hip-hop history.In addition to the auction, The Joint Venture offers monthly drops of new releases, exclusive access to limited editions, and opportunities to host gallery events in various cities. This initiative not only showcases Snoop Dogg's legacy but also merges culture and craftsmanship in a way that has never been done before.For more information about the auction and to preview the collection, please visit .

Jay Kovitz

The Joint Venture

+1 323-457-4577

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.