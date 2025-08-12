Bitmart Unveils Next-Gen Risk Control Features For Futures Trading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mahe, Seychelles, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the premium global digital asset trading platform, today announced the rollout of two powerful new risk management features for futures traders: Guaranteed Take-Profit/Stop-Loss (TP/SL) and Market Order Slippage Control. These enhancements aim to provide traders-especially during periods of high market volatility-with unprecedented precision and protection, reinforcing BitMart's commitment to a secure and seamless trading experience.







Secure Your Trades with Guaranteed Take-Profit & Stop-Loss

In volatile markets, traditional TP/SL orders are susceptible to slippage, causing trades to execute at less favorable prices. BitMart's Guaranteed TP/SL feature eliminates this risk by ensuring that orders are executed precisely at the user-defined trigger price-regardless of market conditions.

Key Highlights:



Slippage-Free Execution: Orders are filled exactly at the set TP/SL price.

Full or Partial Position Support: Traders can apply guaranteed protection to all or part of their position. Market-Based Closure: Ensures fast execution via market orders while maintaining price precision.

Currently, the feature supports BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT. It delivers institutional-grade risk control to all users, enabling traders to better manage downside risk and secure profits - even in periods of extreme volatility.

Market Order Slippage Control: Intelligent Price Boundaries for Every Trade

BitMart is also introducing Slippage Limits for Market Orders, allowing traders to define maximum allowable price deviations for market executions. This feature ensures predictable execution costs-particularly valuable for high-frequency or high-volume trading strategies.

Key Highlights:



Controlled Pricing: Limits market order execution within a predefined slippage range to ensure cost predictability.

Real-Time Protection: Automatically prevents abnormal price deviations during sudden volatility or low liquidity. Broad Coverage: Applies to both standard and conditional market orders, currently available for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT.

Setting a New Benchmark in Futures Trading

These innovations underscore BitMart's advanced technical capabilities and unwavering commitment to infrastructure excellence. By integrating precision execution with intelligent, automated risk controls, BitMart is building a professional-grade trading environment that empowers both retail and institutional traders.

More than just feature upgrades, they mark a strategic leap forward in BitMart's mission to deliver a safer, smarter, and more refined futures trading experience-continuously safeguarding user interests, optimizing performance, and setting new standards in the industry.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.

